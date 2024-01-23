Male taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Bloor Street: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Toronto Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call for reports of a fight breaking out in the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned one person had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult male to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The suspect is described as a man with brown hair, and he was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur lining, a great sweater, grey track pants and black shoes. Police said the suspect was also seen carrying a black backpack and luggage.

Police are advising that there may be delays in the area.

