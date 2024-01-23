New Ward 10 councillor sworn in at Kitchener council meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Coun. Stephanie Stretch was sworn into her position as Ward 10 representative at a Kitchener council meeting on Monday night.

“I am honoured to serve as a member of Kitchener Council,” Stretch stated.

“I am fully committed to this role and look forward to serving Ward 10 residents and the the City of Kitchener with my full attention.”

Stretch will replace Aislinn Clancy who vacated the seat after winning the Kitchener Centre seat in a provincial byelection in November.

Earlier this month, city council was given several options on how it would fill Clancy’s shoes and it chose to ask Stretch to take on the task.

Stretch finished a close second to Clancy in the September 2022 election which included six candidates.