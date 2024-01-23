Bombers’ home field to be known as Princess Auto Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime local business is putting its stamp on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ home field.

The team announced Tuesday that its home of 11 years, previously known as Investors Group Field, then IG Field, will bear the name Princess Auto Stadium for the next decade, after a naming-rights deal was struck with the tools-and-equipment retailer that has deep Winnipeg roots.

“Princess Auto has been a long-time supporter of the Winnipeg Football Club, and we are thrilled to expand and extend this relationship with our new stadium naming rights partnership,” said the club’s president and CEO, Wade Miller.

“This partnership aligns two organizations committed to serving the community, promoting sports, and enhancing the fan experience. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for our fans and supporters.”

View image in full screen A rendering of the stadium’s new branding. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 32,343-capacity stadium, located on the campus of the University of Manitoba, is also home to Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League and has hosted a number of notable events, including the 2015 Grey Cup final, a number of Women’s World Cup soccer matches that same year and the National Hockey League‘s 2016 Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.

Story continues below advertisement

The stadium has also served as a concert venue for high-profile artists ranging from Taylor Swift to Paul McCartney to Guns N’ Roses. It’s also set to host the 2025 Grey Cup.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Bombers had previously announced upgrades to the stadium, including a replacement of its turf for the upcoming season.

Miller said fans should expect to see new Princess Auto signs and branding at the stadium by mid-April, leading into the season.