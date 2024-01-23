2 women from N.B. killed in crash with log truck in Maine

Send this page to someone via email

Two women from St. Stephen, N.B., died after a crash with a log truck close to the New Brunswick border in Maine last week, according to state police.

On Jan. 17, officials responded to a “multi-vehicle crash with a possible fatality” on Route 9 in Washington County’s Township 30, about an hour’s drive southwest of St. Stephen.

A release from the Maine State Police said deputies arrived on scene, where they found two dead women in a 2014 Kia Forte.

“The two female occupants in the car were traveling westbound on Route 9 in Township 30 when they encountered a loaded log truck on a curved road and the vehicles collided,” the release said.

“There were two secondary crashes with other tractor-trailers that did not contribute to any loss of life.”

The deceased have been identified as Tiffany Tinker, 35, and Jennifer Sutherland, 36.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the deceased lost control of their vehicle coming around a corner and entered into the oncoming lane of the log truck,” the release said, adding that roadway conditions “appear to have been a factor” in the crash.

The driver of the log truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, police said.