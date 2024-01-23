Base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite in late-morning trading

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.85 points at 20,966.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 161.69 points at 37,840.12. The S&P 500 index was down 2.61 points at 4,847.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.03 points at 15,355.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.14 cents US compared with 74.33 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 19 cents at US$74.95 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$2,028.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.80 a pound.