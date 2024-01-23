Menu

Crime

Driver arrested after pursuit in stolen truck, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle.
A suspect from Fairford, Man., is in custody after a chase early Tuesday through the city in a truck that had been reported stolen from Steinbach in November of last year, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., police said, when officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Selkirk Avenue and McPhillips Street. They followed from a distance, with the help of the Air1 helicopter, and partially disabled the fleeing truck with a stop stick.

Near Clifton Street and Ellice Avenue, the driver and another person got out of the car and took off on foot. Police said one of the suspects was spotted ditching a firearm — later determined to be a sawed-off bolt-action rifle — as they fled.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were found in separate yards on Clifton Street and arrested without incident.

The 41-year-old driver is facing multiple charges, including possessing a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and possessing property obtained by crime.

He was also charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited, and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.

The female suspect was released without charges.

