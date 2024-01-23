Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Pret A Manger opens first standalone restaurant in Canada with Toronto location

By Staff Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
A view of a window of a Pret A Manger, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Dunham. View image in full screen
A view of a window of a Pret A Manger, in London, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Dunham. MD
Pret A Manger’s first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.

The U.K. café chain with hundreds of international locations says the Toronto store is located at 90 Adelaide St. W in the heart of the city’s Financial District.

Its menu features a range of baked goods, salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches prepared onsite daily.

Pret favourites including its ham and cheese baguette, Mediterranean salad, croissants and organic coffee and tea will all be on offer.

The standalone store comes after A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. and Pret signed a deal in 2022 to bring the brand to Canada, initially through a pilot with grab-and-go Pret items sold at some A&W locations.

The store marks the next phase of Pret’s entry to the market and comes amid an influx of international fast food companies such as Shake Shack, Jimmy John’s and Jersey Mike’s that also plan to expand in Canada this year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

