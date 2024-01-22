Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘It starts with 20’: New practical nurse training centre opens in Neepawa, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
The old RCMP detachment in Neepawa, Man., has since been converted into a health-care training centre. View image in full screen
The old RCMP detachment in Neepawa, Man., has since been converted into a health-care training centre. Screen capture from Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new health care-related training centre opened in Neepawa, Man., Monday afternoon, in an effort to address rural staffing shortages.

Assiniboine Community College (ACC) will offer a two-year practical nursing program as the first program hosted by the facility, which used to be an RCMP detachment, adding 25 new seats.

Right now, the community’s mayor, Brian Hedley, said there are 20 students enrolled.

“It is our hope that once the first group graduates, we can offer further sessions for the training of nurses or other post-secondary health-related education, whether it be health-care aides, paramedics, etc.,” Hedley said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Mark Frison, president of ACC, said this facility will help with training and labour market issues, and was encouraged by the initial response from the community.

“We had over 100 people come out and be interested in taking the program. That’s pretty good. You usually don’t get that many folks,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the applications didn’t materialize and “we were nervous,” he said, adding it took sustained focus and effort to get to where the facility is now.

“We’ve all got to be realistic about what the path is there,” Frison said.

Trending Now

Premier Wab Kinew said that “it starts with 20.”

“But of course, we know that there is a tremendous need across this province, and the more people we can train, the better it is for our health-care system,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Canada spends $86M to accelerate health-care accreditation and address labour shortages'
Canada spends $86M to accelerate health-care accreditation and address labour shortages
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices