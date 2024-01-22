B.C. officials warn of uptick in winter carbon monoxide poisonings

Lower Mainland health officials have issued a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide, amid an expected uptick in poisoning cases during the winter months.
In a Monday bulletin, Vancouver Coastal Health said it sees an average of 31 emergency room visits due to carbon monoxide exposure during the colder months.
That’s up from a monthly average of 19 visits during warmer months of the year.
Carbon monoxide, which is invisible and odourless, can be produced by burning gas, wood and propane, among other substances. If appliances are not properly ventilated, the gas can accumulate to dangerous levels, causing organ damage and even death.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, blurry vision, nausea, shortness of breath and confusion. Anyone who thinks they have been exposed should immediately seek fresh air and emergency care.
Health officials are urging people to take steps to reduce their risk, including installing a carbon monoxide detector and having their furnaces checked annually by professionals.
Vancouver Coastal Health says the B.C. Drug and Poison Information Centre gets about 350 referrals about carbon monoxide exposure every year.
- Young-onset dementia growing in Canada. What’s behind this rise?
- Canadian study finds COVID measures were effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations, mortality rate
- Alberta introducing more internationally educated health care workers to workforce
- Dogs watching videos could be key to better understanding their vision: study
Comments