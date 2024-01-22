Menu

Health

B.C. officials warn of uptick in winter carbon monoxide poisonings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 4:22 pm
Open House: Carbon monoxide warnings
WATCH: The dangers of carbon monoxide are well documented but are you aware of the increased risk in places like cabins and other recreational properties? Technical Safety BC shares their expert advice. – Aug 29, 2020
Lower Mainland health officials have issued a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide, amid an expected uptick in poisoning cases during the winter months.

In a Monday bulletin, Vancouver Coastal Health said it sees an average of 31 emergency room visits due to carbon monoxide exposure during the colder months.

Ask an Expert: Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

That’s up from a monthly average of 19 visits during warmer months of the year.

Carbon monoxide, which is invisible and odourless, can be produced by burning gas, wood and propane, among other substances. If appliances are not properly ventilated, the gas can accumulate to dangerous levels, causing organ damage and even death.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, blurry vision, nausea, shortness of breath and confusion. Anyone who thinks they have been exposed should immediately seek fresh air and emergency care.

Health officials are urging people to take steps to reduce their risk, including installing a carbon monoxide detector and having their furnaces checked annually by professionals.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the B.C. Drug and Poison Information Centre gets about 350 referrals about carbon monoxide exposure every year.

