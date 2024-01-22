Menu

Crime

1 arrested in home invasion investigation, Manitoba RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
One person is behind bars in connection with what Swan River RCMP said was a home invasion and robbery at a residence.

RCMP officers were called to a residence on 6th Avenue in Swan River, Man., on Jan. 13 at approximately 4:20 p.m. There, they say they found a 39-year-old woman being treated by emergency medical services for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the woman had been sleeping with her infant child when the back door residence was broken into. A man the woman knew, according to police, entered the home, assaulted the woman and threatened her with a firearm.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The infant was not injured.

Police said the man took money, possessions and keys to a vehicle and fled.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 19 at approximately 1:45 p.m. Police said he was apprehended at a residence in the community. He faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, break and enter with intent and robbery with a firearm. He remains in custody.

Police said another man may have been present outside the residence while the crime occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.

