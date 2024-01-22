Woman with breast cancer symptoms waiting nearly a year for diagnostic care

Nadine Baker, 61, has been waiting almost a year for diagnostic care as she is at risk of breast cancer and says she has symptoms.

“My mom had breast cancer, and she’s a survivor. She had it when she was 48 and was advised to tell her four daughters and any granddaughters to please have early screening, make sure you get regular early screening which I’ve done,” said Baker.

“I did my due diligence. I’ve had regular breast screening every two years with the program until I started noticing changes and I went to I spoke to the breast screening program for my regular appointment, and they said they didn’t want to see me. They wanted me to go for the more diagnostic mammogram.

“(I) was referred immediately (but) I didn’t receive a call regarding my diagnostic mammogram until Jan. 5 of this year and was advised that they didn’t have an appointment for me.”

Baker said she was asked if she would be willing to travel to Calgary for her appointment, if it came down to it. She agreed to it, but she still does not have an appointment.

On Jan. 22, 2023, members of the Saskatchewan NDP stood with Baker to question the provincial government on the wait times for women.

“Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for Saskatchewan women,” said Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck. “That’s why it is absolutely inexcusable that Scott, Moe and the Sask. Party have let so many women in this province fall through the cracks without the care they deserve.”

In a release, Baker expressed feeling angry about comments made by Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley that the target wait time for breast cancer screenings is three to 10 weeks.

“It’s a constant worry because I saw my mom go through breast cancer. So, I know what the picture looks like,” she said. “The sooner you get diagnosed we know (and) the better your outcome. So, this is what I’m hoping for.”

Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley said several hundred of people have been contacted and given the option of providing the temporary initiative to women who need breast cancer diagnosis or a biopsy.

“It’s my understanding that 45 patients have already had their diagnostic procedures done in Calgary,” said Minister Hindley.

“In total, about 148 have been contacted and are currently working through right now with our teams … we are seeing some sort of significant turnaround when it comes to people being able to being contacted and also being able to make arrangements for what they need to have done. So, that that work will continue.”

According to a release, the number of mammograms performed each year in Saskatchewan has been trending downwards since well before the pandemic. Last year, 10,000 fewer mammograms were performed in Saskatchewan compared to 2017, the release read.