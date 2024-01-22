13 Winnipeg community centres to receive share of $800K for renos, city says

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen Winnipeg community centres are set to get spruced up thanks to grants from the City of Winnipeg.

The city announced Monday that its Community Centre Renovation Grant Program is spending a total of $836,739 on renos to Central Corydon, Dakota, Greendell Park, Heritage Victoria, Maples, Notre Dame, Red River, Riverview, Sinclair Park, Valour, Varsity View, Winakwa, and Woodhaven centres.

“This program underscores our commitment to supporting the heart of our neighbourhoods — our community centres,” Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham said.

“By investing in these renovation projects, we are not only enhancing the infrastructure of our community centres but also ensuring they remain busy and vibrant spaces for the benefit of all Winnipeggers.”

All of the Winnipeg municipally owned, board-run centres can apply for the twice-annual grant program for funding to complete repairs, safety improvements, retrofits, and other upgrades. Since its inception in 2012, the city said the program has doled out upwards of $16 million , with a full list of past projects available on its website.

“Community centres offer so much for Winnipeggers, whether it’s through sport, recreation, or simply as neighbourhood meeting places,” said Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who chairs the standing policy committee on community services.

“We are pleased to be able to support these facilities, and the tireless volunteers who run them, through the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program.”