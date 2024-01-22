Menu

Crime

OPP investigating hit-and-run involving train northwest of Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
Lennox and Addington OPP are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene following a crash with a train Friday. Global News
Police are looking to locate the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of an accident — with a train — on a rural road northwest of Kingston, Ont.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they received multiple calls to 911 about a dark-coloured vehicle with no headlights driving the wrong way on Hwy. 401 in Kingston just after 6:10 p.m. Friday.

Highway 401 East was temporarily closed at Country Road 6 Odessa while officers unsuccessfully searched for the suspect vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Then, just before 8 p.m., local police along with Canadian Pacific Kansas City police and emergency crews were called to the reports of a crash between a vehicle and a freight train on Ninth Concession Road in Stone Mills Township.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived.

The OPP’s emergency response team and the canine unit were brought for a search but no suspects were found.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit and run with the train is the same that had been seen driving the wrong way on Hwy. 401.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam video to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

