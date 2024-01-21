Police investigating suspicious death of 20-year-old woman in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are investigating the suspicious sudden death of a 20-year-old woman in Oakville, Ont.
Police say the victim was found in medical distress outside of Sunningdale Public School around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officers said.
The victim’s identity has not been released to the public.
Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are reviewing sources of video surveillance footage from the area where the woman was found.
Officers are asking anyone who may have information about this event or who may have seen any individuals outside of the school between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to contact them via the Halton police non-emergency line, at 905 825 4777.
