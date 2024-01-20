1 injured in shooting in Surrey’s Green Timbers neighbourhood

See more sharing options

According to police, one man was found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of shots fired on 147 Street near Fraser Highway around 1 a.m.

View image in full screen A Surrey RCMP officers seen at the shooting site, early Saturday. Global News

The condition of the victim was unknown, police said. He was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

“The investigation is currently underway, in its early stages, and Surrey RCMP officers are canvassing for witnesses in the area,” Sgt. Rob Maione said.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.