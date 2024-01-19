Menu

Investigations

Alberta police watchdog critical of RCMP officers pointing unloaded stun guns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 5:23 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated a complaint from October 2019 at the Elk Point RCMP.
 The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated a complaint from October 2019 at the Elk Point RCMP. File/Global News
Alberta’s police watchdog says that while pointing an unloaded stun gun at a fellow employee might not be a crime, it is no joking matter.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated a complaint from October 2019 at the Elk Point.

A civilian employee complained that on several occasions she was aware a stun gun had been pointed at her because she could see a red dot on her body.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One officer testified that the officers had pointed their stun guns at each other as “a joke at times,” but was it wasn’t loaded with a cartridge so could not discharge.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service looked at the case but recommended against filing any charges.

ASIRT assistant executive director Matthew Block says no action will be taken, but that doesn’t mean it was acceptable behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

“A person can still be threatened,” he writes.

“There is evidence of misuse of conducted energy weapons in Elk Point detachment. Such matters are outside of the scope of ASIRT and are more properly dealt with by the RCMP internally.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

