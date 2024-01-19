Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 adults, 2 youths following reports of gunshots

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 6:22 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Two men are in custody and a pair of young offenders are facing charges following an investigation by Winnipeg police into reports of gunfire Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 100 block of Kate Street, finding property damage and evidence a gun had been discharged. at the scene. An investigation brought them to a nearby suite, where they arrested the two men and two teenage boys. The youths were later released.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

After getting a search warrant, police said officers looked over a suite in the same area and found cocaine, over $1000 in Canadian money, two rifles, and ammunition.

The men, aged 49 and 45, as wells as the youths, face multiple charges for drug, firearm and theft-related offences charges, Winnipeg Police Service said.

Investigation into police shooting being moved out of province
