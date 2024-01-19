Beds sold on Wayfair are being recalled. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Beds sold on Wayfair.ca from the brand Home Design, Inc. are being recalled due to the risk of injury following reports of beds breaking, sagging and collapsing.

The recall notice issued by Health Canada Thursday involves five models of low-profile beds in sizes ranging from twin to king.

Home Design, Inc. says it sold 55,847 affected beds in Canada and 543,000 in the United States between July 2018 and November 2023.

The company says it has received 22 reports of beds failing in Canada as of Jan. 8, 2024, and four reports of injuries. There have been 126 reports of the bed failing in the U.S., and 32 injuries.

Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80071. Home Design Inc.

View image in full screen Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80055. Home Design Inc.

The exact product names are:

Story continues below advertisement

Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80002)

Bellaire Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80053)

Carlie Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80055)

Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80032)

Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80071)

2:26 Health Matters: Granola bars, cereals recalled due to salmonella risk

The product’s part number can be found on the assembly instructions that it came with, printed on the packaging and in the order confirmation.

View image in full screen Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80053. Home Design Inc.

View image in full screen Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80032. Home Design Inc.

The recall notice urges consumers to immediately stop using the affected beds and contact Home Design, Inc. at recall@homedesign-us.com to receive a free repair kit that includes replacement slats and side rails. The company is also contacting known purchasers directly.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have tested these kits to make sure that they are effective in making the beds safe,” the company said on its website.