Beds sold on Wayfair are being recalled. Here’s why

Beds sold on Wayfair.ca from the brand Home Design, Inc. are being recalled due to the risk of injury following reports of beds breaking, sagging and collapsing.
The recall notice issued by Health Canada Thursday involves five models of low-profile beds in sizes ranging from twin to king.
Home Design, Inc. says it sold 55,847 affected beds in Canada and 543,000 in the United States between July 2018 and November 2023.
The company says it has received 22 reports of beds failing in Canada as of Jan. 8, 2024, and four reports of injuries. There have been 126 reports of the bed failing in the U.S., and 32 injuries.
The exact product names are:
- Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80002)
- Bellaire Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80053)
- Carlie Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80055)
- Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80032)
- Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80071)
The product’s part number can be found on the assembly instructions that it came with, printed on the packaging and in the order confirmation.
The recall notice urges consumers to immediately stop using the affected beds and contact Home Design, Inc. at recall@homedesign-us.com to receive a free repair kit that includes replacement slats and side rails. The company is also contacting known purchasers directly.
“We have tested these kits to make sure that they are effective in making the beds safe,” the company said on its website.
