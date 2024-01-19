Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Beds sold on Wayfair are being recalled. Here’s why

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns'
Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns
Honda Canada has announced the recall of nearly 300,000 Honda and Acura vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump that could cause a crash or lead to injury. The issue arises from improperly moulded fuel pump impellers that lead to low-density impellers. According to the documents posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 2018 through 2020 Accords, Civics, and CR-Vs are included in the recall, along with several Acura models – Dec 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Beds sold on Wayfair.ca from the brand Home Design, Inc. are being recalled due to the risk of injury following reports of beds breaking, sagging and collapsing.

The recall notice issued by Health Canada Thursday involves five models of low-profile beds in sizes ranging from twin to king.

Home Design, Inc. says it sold 55,847 affected beds in Canada and 543,000 in the United States between July 2018 and November 2023.

The company says it has received 22 reports of beds failing in Canada as of Jan. 8, 2024, and four reports of injuries. There have been 126 reports of the bed failing in the U.S., and 32 injuries.

bed
Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80071. Home Design Inc.
bed View image in full screen
Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80055. Home Design Inc.

The exact product names are:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80002)
  • Bellaire Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80053)
  • Carlie Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80055)
  • Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds (80032)
  • Forsan Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds (80071)
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Granola bars, cereals recalled due to salmonella risk'
Health Matters: Granola bars, cereals recalled due to salmonella risk

The product’s part number can be found on the assembly instructions that it came with, printed on the packaging and in the order confirmation.

bed View image in full screen
Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80053. Home Design Inc.
Trending Now
bed View image in full screen
Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80032. Home Design Inc.

The recall notice urges consumers to immediately stop using the affected beds and contact Home Design, Inc. at recall@homedesign-us.com to receive a free repair kit that includes replacement slats and side rails. The company is also contacting known purchasers directly.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have tested these kits to make sure that they are effective in making the beds safe,” the company said on its website.

bed View image in full screen
Recalled Home Design Inc., bed with product number 80002. Home Design Inc.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices