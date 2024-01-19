Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Edmonton man’s $1M New Year’s Day scratch ticket win saw him ‘squeal’ with delight

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 1:11 pm
Bryan Strong's purchase of a "$100 ULTIMATE scratch ticket" on the first day of 2024 led to a pleasant surprise when he scratched it "right in the store" at a lottery kiosk in Edmonton's Southgate Shopping Centre. View image in full screen
Bryan Strong's purchase of a '$100 ULTIMATE scratch ticket' on the first day of 2024 led to a pleasant surprise when he scratched it 'right in the store' at a lottery kiosk in Edmonton's Southgate Shopping Centre. COURTESY: Western Canada Lottery Corp.
New Year’s Day sees a lot of people think about their plans for the future, and doing that was likely much easier for an Edmonton man who won a whopping $1-million prize from a scratch lottery ticket on Jan. 1.

“Honestly, I let out a bit of (a) squeal in the moment,” Bryan Strong is quoted as saying in a news release issued about the win by the Western Canada Lottery Corp. on Friday.

Strong’s purchase of a “$100 ULTIMATE scratch ticket” on the first day of 2024 led to a pleasant surprise when he scratched it “right in the store” at a lottery kiosk in Edmonton’s Southgate Shopping Centre.

He said he immediately scanned the barcode.

“I had to scan it a few times to make sure I was counting all of the zeroes,” Strong said.

“I was shocked.”

He said he quickly left and went home to put the ticket in a safe place. When he got home, he spoke to a friend who asked a question as soon as the news was shared with them.

“‘How may horseshoes do you have up your (behind)?'” Strong recalled.

Strong said he celebrated his win with a trip to Las Vegas where he splurged on a few things, including an expensive steak dinner.

“It was fun, but now I want to be smart with the money,” he said. “I’m going to put some away in TFSAs and RRSPs.

“I know a million bucks doesn’t go as far as it used to, and I want to be sure that it lasts.”

