Temporary 30-bed emergency shelter announced in Saskatoon

A 30-bed emergency shelter is planned for the former fire station in the Sutherland area of Saskatoon.

The city said the temporary shelter at 421 Central Ave. can be expected in the spring for up to 18 months.

The Mustard Seed was confirmed as the organization chosen to run this emergency shelter.

“There is a crisis of homelessness, both with increasing numbers of people who are without homes as well as the risks that come with colder winter temperatures,” fire Chief Morgan Hackl said.

“The City has repeatedly asked the Government of Saskatchewan for further supports in Saskatoon; they have committed to just that, and the City is supporting the Province and this sense of urgency by agreeing to find emergency shelter locations for those experiencing homelessness.”

The city said it would still own the building and was proposing to lease it out to the provincial government.

Neighbourhood information meetings with representatives from the city, the province and the Mustard Seed will be held for residents and business owners in the area and the panel discussion part of the meeting will be recorded and available on the city’s website.

More information will also be discussed in the Feb. 28 city council meeting.

“As part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, the Government of Saskatchewan has made a commitment to develop additional outreach supports to enhance safety and security around shelter facilities,” Hackl said.

“These supports will further improve safety around emergency shelters and other areas impacted by homelessness, mental health and addictions issues.”