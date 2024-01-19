Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in St. Catharines

A man in his 30s is dead after he was struck by a van in St. Catharines on Thursday evening, according to Niagara police.
Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing at the intersection of Welland Avenue and Vine Street South around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a grey Toyota Sienna van travelling eastbound on Welland.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 71-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.
Trending Now
The incident roads around the intersection were closed for hours and reopened just after 3 a.m.
A probe into the occurrence is still ongoing, say police.
More on Canada
Comments