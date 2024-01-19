Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s is dead after he was struck by a van in St. Catharines on Thursday evening, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing at the intersection of Welland Avenue and Vine Street South around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a grey Toyota Sienna van travelling eastbound on Welland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

The incident roads around the intersection were closed for hours and reopened just after 3 a.m.

A probe into the occurrence is still ongoing, say police.