Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Seasonal affective disorder, carbon monoxide alarms and King of Kovbasa.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Happiness researcher talks seasonal affective disorder and beating the winter blues

Gillian Mandich, a happiness researcher, said moods tend to dip in the winter.

She said factors like being indoors more, not being as active, and not seeing as much sunlight can cause that dip.

Mandich spoke about what you can do to shift your mood and spoke about seasonal affective disorder.

4:20 Researcher talks seasonal affective disorder and the winter blues

Saskatoon Fire Department discusses carbon monoxide alarms

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Fire marshal Brian Conway talked about the importance of checking your carbon monoxide alarms during the winter season.

Story continues below advertisement

He said a bylaw has been updated in Saskatoon to have a minimum standard for carbon monoxide alarms.

Conway said carbon monoxide is a poisonous, colourless gas that you can’t smell, so having a working alarm is important.

3:55 Saskatoon Fire Department discusses carbon monoxide alarms

King of Kovbasa gets ready to kick off in February

Shayla Romanyshyn, marketing director for King of Kovbasa, said they’ll have 12 suppliers at the Feb. 1 event.

She discussed the event, saying people get to vote in four categories.

Romanyshyn said the winner gets to go home with a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

3:50 King of Kovbasa gets ready to kick off in February

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 19

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Jan. 19.

Story continues below advertisement