Canada

Trudeau says Nunavut trips with father ‘helped shape his love for Canada’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 7:36 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s doing something in Nunavut he rarely does in public, which is to reflect on his father.

Trudeau is in Iqaluit to mark the signing of an agreement to hand over powers to the territorial government when it comes to their management of land, fresh water and the resources each contain.

Joining the prime minister on his trip is his youngest child, nine-year-old Hadrien, whom Trudeau pointed out during a signing ceremony before Inuit and other territorial leaders Thursday, reflecting on how his late father brought him to the region as a kid.

Trudeau acknowledged the impact those trips had on his life, saying they “helped shape his love for Canada” and telling a community gathering held after the ceremony that it’s not every day he reflects on the legacy of his late father, former Liberal prime minster Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

He is set to meet this morning with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and then take part in what the Prime Minister’s Office characterized as “on-the-land activities.”

Akeeagok told The Canadian Press in an earlier interview he is asking Ottawa for $250 million to help the territory build more housing to address a severe shortage, which has led to chronic overcrowding.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

