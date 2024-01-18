High levels of streptococcal bacteria infections continue in B.C. children

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s levels of group A streptococcal bacteria infractions (iGAS) continue to be higher than average, especially among children.

This is according to BC Children’s Hospital, where officials said there have been three times more cases in people under the age of 20 compared to this time period in 2022.

Invasive bacterial infections tend to be more common in winter months, and although deaths associated with IGAS in children are rare, hospital officials said there have been “severe outcomes” reported this season. Streptococcus bacteria cause illnesses such as strep throat or skin infections including impetigo.

Since mid-December, there have been four deaths in children under the age of 10 where iGAS was identified alongside viral respiratory illness, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Two of the deaths reported that iGAS was found alongside influenza. The BCCDC also said in the other deaths, iGAS was found alongside human metapneumovirus, which is another viral respiratory illness.

IGAS typically causes mild illnesses, the hospital said in a release, but infections can become much more dangerous when bacteria invades the lungs, blood, or spreads along tissues near muscles. This can sometimes happen after a viral respiratory illness.

The more severe iGAS infections can cause pneumonia or sepsis, including life-threatening conditions such as toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis.

The BC Children’s Hospital is offering some advice to parents and guardians regarding what to look out for for notable symptoms.

They include fever for more than five days, fever with a fine red rash (sandpaper-like texture), full body rash similar to sunburn, a swollen tongue, breathing difficulties, pale skin, blue or whitish lips, and a rapidly developing sickness.

They are also warned to be aware of a fever of a child under the age of three months.

“If a child is experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical care immediately at your nearest emergency department or urgent and primary care centre, if available in your community,” hospital staff said.

To prevent sickness, hospital staff encourage regular hand washing, cleaning all wounds and infections, staying up to date on immunizations, and staying home when sick to prevent spread.

The hospital said rates of iGas have largely been increasing every year since 2-16.

If community members want additional information regarding iGAS, contact a healthcare provider or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 for free healthcare guidance at any time.