Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announce second one-day strike

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is taking the next step in job action while they undergo contract negotiations.

On Monday, Jan. 22, teachers across the province will have another one-day strike.

“Enough is enough,” STF president Samantha Becotte said Monday. “Despite the support and solidarity… this government continues to not take this process seriously.”

The one-day strike will mark the second strike taken by STF province wide.

On Tuesday, thousands of teachers, staff, parents and students were out in the cold striking.

“We had an incredible amount of support for our first day of sanction action,” Becotte said. ““If we do not take these actions when our province is in such economic prosperity according to our premier… if we cannot adequately support our students now, when will it happen?”

Discussions between teachers and the provincial government for a new bargaining agreement has reached a standstill, with neither side willing to budge.

STF is currently attempting to negotiate issues like classroom complexity and sizes.

“When we negotiate, our expectation is there is a back and forth. I’m not sure the education minister understands that process,” Becotte said. “We are ready to go back to the table at any point. The education minister has my phone number.”

Education minister Jeremy Cockrill has said it is a line the government won’t cross, saying those issues are best managed by local school board.

“We have 27 locally elected school boards for a reason. If we’re going to put management issues like classroom size and complexity in a bargaining agreement, why have school boards?” Cockrill said Tuesday.

