Canada’s Kerri Einarson remains unbeaten at Co-op Canadian Open

Canada’s Kerri Einarson defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-4 on Thursday to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Co-op Canadian Open.

Einarson (3-0), the reigning national champion from Gimli, Man., scored three points in the second end and secured the victory with a deuce in the seventh.

In other round-robin games, Edmonton’s Selena Sturmay (1-2) posted a 6-1 win over Regina’s Jolene Campbell (0-3) and Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (3-0) needed just five ends to complete a 7-1 rout of Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa (2-1).

2:34 Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (2-1) dumped Rebecca Morrison 12-5 in the other early game at Servus Arena. The Scottish side remained winless at 0-3.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day. Play continues through Sunday.