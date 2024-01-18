Part of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive to close overnight for LRT construction

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Thursday night, crews with Marigold Infrastructure in Edmonton will work to install girders on the Anthony Henday LRT bridge at 87th Avenue, resulting in some traffic impacts.

The large beams that will be used to support the bridge deck will be installed between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers are asked to abide by lower speed limits to allow crews to work safely during these hours.

View image in full screen Photo showing map of Anthony Henday Bridge at 87 Avenue. Supplied: City of Edmonton

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge while the work is being done, but drivers will see lane reductions and detours in the construction area on that stretch of Anthony Henday Drive, 87th Avenue and at the northbound Henday access ramp off Whitemud Drive.

The work is part of the Valley Line West LRT project.

Below are details provided by the City of Edmonton on how drivers will be impacted during the construction.

Thursday, Jan. 18:

Inside northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

Friday, Jan. 19:

87th Avenue eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over Anthony Henday Drive.

The ramp onto northbound Anthony Henday Drive at 87th Avenue will be closed.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced to one lane in either direction.

Northbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be shifted west to the inside southbound lane.

Whitemud ramp to northbound Anthony Henday Drive will be closed.

Saturday, Jan. 20:

On 87th Avenue, eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over Anthony Henday Drive.

The ramp onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive ramp will be closed.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced to one lane in either direction.

Southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be shifted east to the inside northbound lane.

Sunday, Jan. 21:

Inside northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

The work is expected to be finished on Sunday, Jan. 21.