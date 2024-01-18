Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Part of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive to close overnight for LRT construction

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 11:54 am
Photo showing map of Anthony Henday Bridge at 87 Avenue. View image in full screen
Photo showing map of Anthony Henday Bridge at 87 Avenue. Supplied: City of Edmonton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Beginning Thursday night, crews with Marigold Infrastructure in Edmonton will work to install girders on the Anthony Henday LRT bridge at 87th Avenue, resulting in some traffic impacts.

The large beams that will be used to support the bridge deck will be installed between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.  Drivers are asked to abide by lower speed limits to allow crews to work safely during these hours.

Photo showing map of Anthony Henday Bridge at 87 Avenue. View image in full screen
Photo showing map of Anthony Henday Bridge at 87 Avenue. Supplied: City of Edmonton

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge while the work is being done, but drivers will see lane reductions and detours in the construction area on that stretch of Anthony Henday Drive, 87th Avenue and at the northbound Henday access ramp off Whitemud Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

The work is part of the Valley Line West LRT project.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians getting a better idea of what West Valley Line LRT may look like'
Edmontonians getting a better idea of what West Valley Line LRT may look like

Below are details provided by the City of Edmonton on how drivers will be impacted during the construction.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Thursday, Jan. 18:

  • Inside northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

Friday, Jan. 19:

  • 87th Avenue eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over Anthony Henday Drive.
  •  The ramp onto northbound Anthony Henday Drive at 87th Avenue will be closed.
  • Northbound and southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced to one lane in either direction.
  • Northbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be shifted west to the inside southbound lane.
  • Whitemud ramp to northbound Anthony Henday Drive will be closed.
Trending Now

Saturday, Jan. 20:

Story continues below advertisement
  • On 87th Avenue, eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over Anthony Henday Drive.
  • The ramp onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive ramp will be closed.
  • Northbound and southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced to one lane in either direction.
  • Southbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive will be shifted east to the inside northbound lane.

Sunday, Jan. 21:

  • Inside northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

The work is expected to be finished on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Click to play video: 'Businesses along Stony Plain Road growing frustrated with construction'
Businesses along Stony Plain Road growing frustrated with construction
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices