Sports

Former NHLer Tyler Ennis announces retirement from hockey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2024 10:47 am
Tyler Ennis has called time on his hockey career.

The former NHL winger made the announcement Wednesday via his German club after suffering a neck injury in November.

The 34-year-old, who said in a press release he’s now healthy, played parts of 13 NHL seasons with Buffalo, Minnesota, Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton, registering 143 goals and 345 points in 700 regular-season games.

Selected with the 26th pick at the 2008 draft by the Sabres, Ennis added 12 points in 24 playoff appearances.

The five-foot-nine, 160-pound Edmonton native reached 20 goals three times in the NHL, putting up a career-high 49 points in 2010-11.

Ennis, who last played in the NHL in 2021-22, spent the last two years in Europe. He had 36 points in 42 combined games with Switzerland’s SC Bern in 2022-23 before picking up five assists in seven outings with Adler Mannheim this season.

Before making the NHL, Ennis had three goals and seven points to help Canada win gold at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

