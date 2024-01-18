Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 18

Kindergarten open houses, next steps for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District, and Albert seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools
Kindergarten open houses are underway ahead of the 2024-25 school year.
We learn more about different programming options with Saskatoon Public Schools in Family Matters.
Next steps for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District
A discussion at a recent Saskatoon city committee meeting for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District looked at a mandate that any operator would be required to implement a living wage.
As well, some major milestones are upcoming on the planning for a new arena, including public consultations.
Ward 1 Saskatoon Coun. Darren Hill has the latest on the discussion on the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District in this interview with Chris Carr.
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Albert
Albert is a three-year-old Husky in search of a new place to call home.
Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA also has some winter safety tips for pets in the cold weather.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 18
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 18.
Comments