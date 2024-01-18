Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 11:02 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 18
WATCH: Extreme cold warnings return — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Jan. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Kindergarten open houses, next steps for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District, and Albert seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools

Kindergarten open houses are underway ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

We learn more about different programming options with Saskatoon Public Schools in Family Matters.

Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools

Next steps for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District

A discussion at a recent Saskatoon city committee meeting for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District looked at a mandate that any operator would be required to implement a living wage.

As well, some major milestones are upcoming on the planning for a new arena, including public consultations.

Ward 1 Saskatoon Coun. Darren Hill has the latest on the discussion on the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District in this interview with Chris Carr.

Next steps for the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Albert

Albert is a three-year-old Husky in search of a new place to call home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA also has some winter safety tips for pets in the cold weather.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Albert

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 18 

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 18.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 18
