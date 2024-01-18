Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson to lead Peterborough St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Send this page to someone via email

Neil Sanderson of rock band Three Days Grace, is returning home to lead the 21st annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Peterborough, Ont.

On Thursday afternoon, the drummer was named the honorary parade marshal for the downtown event on Sunday, March 17, beginning at 2 p.m.

Sanderson is best known as the drummer of the band that he co-formed in nearby Norwood in the late 1990s (initially called Groundswell). Three Days Grace has since released seven albums, earning multiple Billboard Music Awards and Juno Awards over the past two decades with hit songs such as “Never Too Late,” “I Hate Everything About You,” and “Animal I Have Become.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The parade currently has 80 entries registered with 2o area families with Irish ties participating as it makes it way along George Street.

“It’s truly an honour to be named the honorary parade marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in my hometown,” said the 48-year-old who is also the band’s backing voclaist, keyboardist. “Peterborough holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this vibrant celebration.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sanderson noted he is taking the reins from TV personality Dan O’Toole, another Peterborough native, who served as parade marshal last year.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Sanderson has actively engaged in philanthropic endeavours, including The Herbie Fund charity, the 3DG Kenya project and Mountain Of Home.

— More to come