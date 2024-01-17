Menu

Weather

School closures Thursday as snow blankets B.C. South Coast

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Snow day fun in Metro Vancouver!'
Snow day fun in Metro Vancouver!
The snowfall on B.C.'s South Coast wasn't all white-knuckle driving and traffic headaches. Many British Columbian who heeded the warnings to stay close to home took the opportunity to have a little fun, bundling up and enjoying a long-awaited snow day.
University students are being asked to stay home for a second day — as another round of snow is set to hit the South Coast.

The University of British Columbia is cancelling all of its in-person activities on its Vancouver campus Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

All SFU campus activities are cancelled Thursday. Buildings will remain open, but all classes, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day.

BCIT is cancelling all in-person classes on Thursday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Capilano University’s Lonsdale and Squamish campuses will be closed Thursday. Classes are cancelled.

University Canada West is also moving all classes online. Campuses will remain partially open.

 

Schools across the Lower Mainland are already calling off classes again because of the forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver

Notre Dame Regional Secondary

Burnaby

Saint Helens Elementary School

John Knox Christian School

New Westminster

John Knox Christian School

Surrey

Surrey Christian School

Cloverdale Catholic School

Pacific Academy

White Rock Christian Academy

Delta

Immaculate Conception

Langley

Langley Christian School

Abbotsford

St. James and St. Ann’s Catholic School

St. John Brebeuf Secondary School

Aldegrove

Adventist Academy

Chilliwack

Saint Mary’s School Elementary School

Story continues below advertisement

Unity Christian School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

