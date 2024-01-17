School closures Thursday as snow blankets B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

University students are being asked to stay home for a second day — as another round of snow is set to hit the South Coast.

The University of British Columbia is cancelling all of its in-person activities on its Vancouver campus Thursday.

Due to forecasted weather, UBC is cancelling all in-person learning activities on the Vancouver campus for Jan. 18. Classes may move online. Students are asked to look for communication from instructors. Necessary services will be maintained. Read more: https://t.co/AWTsDnpHII pic.twitter.com/bpLsZRT1hc — University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 18, 2024

All SFU campus activities are cancelled Thursday. Buildings will remain open, but all classes, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day.

ALERT – In-person campus activities for all three SFU campuses are cancelled for January 18, 2024, due to forecasted weather and road conditions. Buildings will remain open on all SFU campuses, but all classes, labs, university services and campus activities will be cancelled.… pic.twitter.com/bWayD6JVjq — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) January 18, 2024

BCIT is cancelling all in-person classes on Thursday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.

Capilano University’s Lonsdale and Squamish campuses will be closed Thursday. Classes are cancelled.

University Canada West is also moving all classes online. Campuses will remain partially open.

Schools across the Lower Mainland are already calling off classes again because of the forecast.

Vancouver

Notre Dame Regional Secondary

Burnaby

Saint Helens Elementary School

John Knox Christian School

New Westminster

John Knox Christian School

Surrey

Surrey Christian School

Cloverdale Catholic School

Pacific Academy

White Rock Christian Academy

Delta

Immaculate Conception

Langley

Langley Christian School

Abbotsford

St. James and St. Ann’s Catholic School

St. John Brebeuf Secondary School

Aldegrove

Adventist Academy

Chilliwack

Saint Mary’s School Elementary School

Unity Christian School