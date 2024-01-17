School closures Thursday as snow blankets B.C. South Coast

University students are being asked to stay home for a second day — as another round of snow is set to hit the South Coast.
The University of British Columbia is cancelling all of its in-person activities on its Vancouver campus Thursday.
All SFU campus activities are cancelled Thursday. Buildings will remain open, but all classes, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day.
BCIT is cancelling all in-person classes on Thursday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.
Capilano University’s Lonsdale and Squamish campuses will be closed Thursday. Classes are cancelled.
University Canada West is also moving all classes online. Campuses will remain partially open.
Schools across the Lower Mainland are already calling off classes again because of the forecast.
Vancouver
Notre Dame Regional Secondary
Burnaby
Saint Helens Elementary School
John Knox Christian School
New Westminster
John Knox Christian School
Surrey
Surrey Christian School
Cloverdale Catholic School
Pacific Academy
White Rock Christian Academy
Delta
Immaculate Conception
Langley
Langley Christian School
Abbotsford
St. James and St. Ann’s Catholic School
St. John Brebeuf Secondary School
Aldegrove
Adventist Academy
Chilliwack
Saint Mary’s School Elementary School
Unity Christian School
