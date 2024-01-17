Donations needed in Lethbridge as cold weather continues

Send this page to someone via email

The frigid temperatures have caused an increased need for winter clothing donations in Lethbridge.

Following the recent cold snap, the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre said the demand significantly spiked.

“We were hitting numbers over 200 some of the nights that it was really cold. It’s just really important and points out the need for donations for those that are more vulnerable and maybe some people that are unsheltered and on the streets,” said Suzanne Buchanan, coordinator at the stabilization unit of the shelter.

Streets Alive Mission said they need more donations to help keep the most vulnerable warm.

“Mittens, gloves, boots, socks and anything that’s going to help protect them that we can layer. Sweatpants are also really great,” said Jennifer Lepko, chief development officer at the mission.

The cold weather has also impacted the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen.

The nonprofit provides three-meals-a-day except for Sunday, where they provide two, and they are currently serving around 150 people per meal.

“The ice-cold weather shows us that more people come because they’re not willing to walk as far,” said Bill Ginther, executive director of the soup kitchen.

Meanwhile, at the Interfaith Food Bank it’s their slow season and donations are typically much lower following the holidays.

“We do have some regular donors that continue to give online or with monthly donations, but we do have a major drop in the number of people who are coming in with food,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the organization.

And some good news from the Lethbridge Food Bank, who say they’ve received some large financial donations, which will go directly to those who need it most.

“Especially with the low temperatures, we see a lot of our homeless clients getting into some really tough situations. The best we can do is give them a quick, warm place to be and then to help feed them as well,” said Mac Nichol, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

The Lethbridge Sage Clan is also looking for donations of winter clothing, which can be dropped off at Boarderline Skateshop on 4 Avenue.