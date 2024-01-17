Snowfall closes schools, suspends Canada Post deliveries across Vancouver Island

As snow continues to fall across Vancouver Island, some regions have closed schools and cancelled buses while others are reporting power outages.

The region has seen 15 to 20 cm of snowfall so far with heavy snow expected to taper off later this afternoon, mixing with rain over Greater Victoria.

Weather alerts advise travellers that visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow and surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

School districts across the island including Saanich, Cowichan Valley, Comox Valley, Gulf Islands, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Qualicum and Pacific Rim have cancelled classes because of Wednesday’s snowfall. The Greater Victoria School District has decided to keep schools open and buses running, while the Sooke School District has cancelled buses but kept schools open, leaving the decision in the hands of parents or guardians.

Vancouver Island universities and colleges have also cancelled classes. The University of Victoria, Royal Roads University and Camosun College decided to close campus and cancel classes partway through the day, while Vancouver Island University, North Island College and Sprott Shaw College opted to cancel classes this morning.

I’d enjoy this more if my electricity—and heat—would turn back on ❄️☃️🥶 pic.twitter.com/TwqJy4auX0 — Shawn // Evolve PR (@callmeshawnp) January 17, 2024

Stewart Westwood is the division manager for Emcon Services, South Island. The organization deals with road maintenance and he said his crews have been working hard since 10:00 p.m. to keep the roads safe.

“Cumulations vary quite a bit, a lot more out Duncan, Lake Cowichan way, roads are in fair condition right now and crews are on top of it,” said Westwood. “This storm cycle looks like its going to play through with varying weather patters with rain, freezing rain and snow right up till Friday morning before it clears out.

“Continue to drive to the condition of the road. If you give the plow trucks lots of room, they’ll let you pass when they can and please don’t pass on the right.”

#Snowfighters in #DuncanBC are busy plowing #BCHwy1. If you happen to catch the in real time on the roads please give them a safe space to operate.#DontCrowdThePlow #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/72jG2zmJOj — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) January 17, 2024

Many regions across the island are advising people to only get in their cars for essential trips.

Brad Dean, a commercial truck driver says the road conditions haven’t been “too horrible,” thanks to crews out clearing and salting the roads. Global News caught up with Dean near the Malahat, as he was chaining up — something trucks weighing over 11,794 are being checked for.

“I had a set of chains on the whole way but now I’m chaining up more for the Malahat,” he said.

Dean recommends everyone who can stay home should, but he can’t. “This is milk, it’s going to go bad so it has to get there, it doesn’t stop.”

Some BC Hydro customers across the island are also experiencing outages and Canada Post has suspended delivery services.