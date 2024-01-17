Spun-out vehicles, stuck buses and semis as Lower Mainland snow blankets roads

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a treacherous day on the roads Wednesday as heavy snow blankets the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

While many drivers are heeding the warnings and staying home, some do have to be out on the roads, which is proving to be a dicey commute.

There are heavy delays around the Pattullo Bridge after a semi-truck became stuck westbound near the mid-span.

Crews were quickly called to get the truck moving again but drivers should expect delays.

In New Westminster, cars were sliding on 8th Street between Carnarvon and Royal Avenue, leading to the closure of that hill.

Langley RCMP said multiple spun out vehicles in the area of 200 Street and 68 Avenue have forced the northbound lanes of 200 Street from 68 Avenue.

The roads are very slippery at this time, police said. Commercial vehicles are being requested to utilize chains to proceed in that area.

In West Vancouver on Taylor Way, northbound stalled vehicles are blocking the left lane.

Crews were called to 41st Avenue and Main Street in Vancouver to try to dig out transit buses, which had become stuck.

On the Highway 91 Connector in Delta, drivers should expect major westbound delays due to conditions and multiple spun-out vehicles.

On Kittison Parkway from just east of Highway 91 to Wade Road, vehicles were going into oncoming traffic to get by stuck eastbound vehicles, then getting stuck, stopping all traffic.

Travel advisories are also in effect for all major highways and mountain passes.

Anyone who must venture outside Wednesday is asked to be prepared for changing conditions, allow for extra time and give other drivers lots of space.