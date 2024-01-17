Menu

Canada

Guelph to draft new bylaw regarding use of public space

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2024 1:47 pm
People gathered outside of Guelph City Hall on Sept. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
People gathered outside of Guelph City Hall on Sept. 20, 2023. Ken Hashizume/Global News
The City of Guelph is looking to establish guidelines regarding the use of public space.

City council at Tuesday’s planning meeting voted unanimously to direct staff to draft a bylaw that aims to address safety concerns on city-owned property.

The proposed bylaw would include encampments like the one at St. George’s Square where a number of people experiencing homelessness have set up tents to live in.

In a news release, the bylaw would also cover related activities but didn’t elaborate on whether it included protests and demonstrations.

A report on the draft bylaw is expected to be presented to council at a special meeting on Feb. 14.

It would be brought back to council for final approval on Feb. 27.

