Guelph to draft new bylaw regarding use of public space

The City of Guelph is looking to establish guidelines regarding the use of public space.

City council at Tuesday’s planning meeting voted unanimously to direct staff to draft a bylaw that aims to address safety concerns on city-owned property.

The proposed bylaw would include encampments like the one at St. George’s Square where a number of people experiencing homelessness have set up tents to live in.

In a news release, the bylaw would also cover related activities but didn’t elaborate on whether it included protests and demonstrations.

A report on the draft bylaw is expected to be presented to council at a special meeting on Feb. 14.

It would be brought back to council for final approval on Feb. 27.