Crime

South-end Guelph resident finds pickup truck gone from driveway: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2024 12:28 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph resident had their vehicle stolen from the driveway of their home.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a residence in the area of Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the owner reported that his black 2022 Dodge Ram was missing.

They say surveillance footage revealed that someone gained entry into the vehicle and drove off around 5 a.m.

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

