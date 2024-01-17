South-end Guelph resident finds pickup truck gone from driveway: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph resident had their vehicle stolen from the driveway of their home.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a residence in the area of Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the owner reported that his black 2022 Dodge Ram was missing.

They say surveillance footage revealed that someone gained entry into the vehicle and drove off around 5 a.m.

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.