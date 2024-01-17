Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Banff to make decision on permanent pedestrian zone in its downtown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2024 10:04 am
Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, is shown on Friday, July 21, 2017. The town is expected to make a decision today on whether to continue its popular downtown pedestrian zone every summer and fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh View image in full screen
Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, is shown on Friday, July 21, 2017. The town is expected to make a decision today on whether to continue its popular downtown pedestrian zone every summer and fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC/GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta tourist town in Canada’s busiest national park is expected to make a decision today on whether to continue its popular downtown pedestrian zone every summer and fall.

The Town of Banff was looking at permanently funding the project, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of its budget approvals last week.

But the decision was put on hold after town council received an unexpected letter from Parks Canada.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Salman Rasheed, who’s the superintendent of Banff National Park, says in his letter that he supports pedestrian-friendly initiatives, but he has raised concerns about the commercialization of public space.

Rasheed has requested a meeting with the town’s mayor and council before a final decision was made.

A town spokesman says that meeting was to take place this morning before the 9 a.m. council meeting.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Safety concerns force Banff town council to look at options for popular attraction'
Safety concerns force Banff town council to look at options for popular attraction
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices