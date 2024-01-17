Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Campus update with University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff, and extreme cold house tips with Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Empowering future leaders and a USask Huskies recap
It’s a first of its kind event at the University of Saskatchewan — the Huskie Women of Influence Breakfast.
USask president Peter Stoicheff explains how it will help pave the way for the next generation of leaders.
Stoicheff also looks at how the Huskies are doing on the court and rink, and how the campus is preparing for the upcoming U Sports Women’s National Hockey Championship.
Extreme cold house tips with realtor Ashley Turner
Sales are up, but listings are down in Saskatoon’s real estate market.
Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner breaks down the housing market in the city.
Turner also has tips on what to check and do around houses when dealing with the extreme cold.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Extreme cold warnings lifted — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
