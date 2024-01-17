Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

No injuries in Headingley crash between school bus, semi, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:19 am
The scene of a crash between a school bus and a semi near Headingley, Man. No one was seriously hurt, police said. View image in full screen
The scene of a crash between a school bus and a semi near Headingley, Man. No one was seriously hurt, police said. Sam Brownell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Icy roads have led to a busy Wednesday morning for Manitoba RCMP officers dealing with crashes — including a collision between a school bus and a semi in Headingley around 7:45 a.m.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB that six students plus the driver were on board, but no one was seriously hurt. STARS responders were at the scene as a precaution.

“We had a school bus heading south on (Highway) 334, approaching Highway 1,” Maniagre said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Preliminary investigation looks like the bus was attempting to stop at the light and it just slid into the intersection.

“The semi saw it coming. The driver took avoiding action, so the semi jacknifed, and I guess part of the semi clipped the bus.”

RCMP said another crash Wednesday — this one involving a whopping seven vehicles — took place on the north Perimeter near Henderson Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries in that crash either, but police say traffic could be backed up for some time.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kids safe after school bus, gravel truck crash on Manitoba highway, RCMP say'
Kids safe after school bus, gravel truck crash on Manitoba highway, RCMP say

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices