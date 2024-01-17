No injuries in Headingley crash between school bus, semi, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Icy roads have led to a busy Wednesday morning for Manitoba RCMP officers dealing with crashes — including a collision between a school bus and a semi in Headingley around 7:45 a.m.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB that six students plus the driver were on board, but no one was seriously hurt. STARS responders were at the scene as a precaution.

“We had a school bus heading south on (Highway) 334, approaching Highway 1,” Maniagre said.

“Preliminary investigation looks like the bus was attempting to stop at the light and it just slid into the intersection.

“The semi saw it coming. The driver took avoiding action, so the semi jacknifed, and I guess part of the semi clipped the bus.”

RCMP said another crash Wednesday — this one involving a whopping seven vehicles — took place on the north Perimeter near Henderson Highway.

There were no injuries in that crash either, but police say traffic could be backed up for some time.