Wednesday morning fires, road closures may affect Winnipeggers’ commutes

A pair of fires Wednesday morning have led to road closures, and the city is encouraging Winnipeg motorists to take alternate routes.
Just after 8:40 a.m., Ellice Avenue was closed between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street while Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were battling a blaze. The incident has also led to a temporary closure of Furby Street between Ellice and Sherbrook.
A few minutes later, the city said Magnus Avenue was closed between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street while WFPS crews tackled another, unrelated fire.
