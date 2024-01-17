Wednesday morning fires, road closures may affect Winnipeggers’ commutes

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of fires Wednesday morning have led to road closures, and the city is encouraging Winnipeg motorists to take alternate routes.

Just after 8:40 a.m., Ellice Avenue was closed between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street while Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were battling a blaze. The incident has also led to a temporary closure of Furby Street between Ellice and Sherbrook.

A few minutes later, the city said Magnus Avenue was closed between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street while WFPS crews tackled another, unrelated fire.

