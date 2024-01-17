Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Wednesday morning fires, road closures may affect Winnipeggers’ commutes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:21 am
The city is encouraging Winnipeg motorists to take alternate routes after a pair of fires led to some road closures Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The city is encouraging Winnipeg motorists to take alternate routes after a pair of fires led to some road closures Wednesday morning. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of fires Wednesday morning have led to road closures, and the city is encouraging Winnipeg motorists to take alternate routes.

Just after 8:40 a.m., Ellice Avenue was closed between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street while Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were battling a blaze. The incident has also led to a temporary closure of Furby Street between Ellice and Sherbrook.

Story continues below advertisement

A few minutes later, the city said Magnus Avenue was closed between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street while WFPS crews tackled another, unrelated fire.

Trending Now

Click to play video: 'Police, emergency crews respond to incident in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood'
Police, emergency crews respond to incident in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices