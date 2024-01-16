Phil Fontaine and AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse honoured at MKO ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) honoured Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, and newly minted AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse for the path they’ve paved, and are paving, for Indigenous rights.

Fontaine was gifted a medallion, eagle feather and star blanket for raising awareness about residential schools and garnering apologies from government and the Pope for Indigenous Peoples.

“He was one of the first people to come forth to start talking about the harms that have been inflicted upon our people through the residential school system, and he had exhibited such bravery as he began to disclose his own dark experiences at the residential schools,” MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said.

Fontaine’s work has had lasting impacts, Settee said.

“His work has not gone unnoticed. His work is very important to our people. And for people to receive that apology, to hear those words, started them off on a healing journey.”

Fontaine said it’s not work he has done alone, it’s the community around him.

“It is never about one person. It is always about the community coming together to support a person,” he said.

Woodhouse also received an eagle feather and blanket as a symbol of mutual commitment and respect between her and MKO, Settee said.

“She has exemplified her ability to network, and to be in a position to join people together at the national level,” he said. “We are thankful for your commitment and sacrifices you made and continue to make for our people, and I know that we will accomplish a lot of great things together.”

A lot of these skills come from her upbringing, Woodhouse said.

“I never had a sister but I had lots of brothers, and I had to fight with my brothers. I think that was a god getting me ready for this job, this career, this path,” she said.

Woodhouse said the race for Indigenous rights is not yet finished, but she will be there pushing.

“The conversations, like I said, are not always going to be easy, but I’ll be there helping you push your issues — big or small. That’s the kind of national chief that I want to be, is to help you on the front lines of it. I’ll be there with you,” she said.

