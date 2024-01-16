Menu

Economy

Alberta oil production hits all-time record as producers ramp up for Trans Mountain completion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 3:16 pm
Trans Mountain startup will boost Canadian oil production to all-time high: Deloitte
The start-up of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will boost Canadian oil production to an all-time high of 375,000 barrels per day over the next two years, according to a new report from Deloitte. That’s more than the total amount of oil production added by the Canadian oil industry over the last five years – Oct 5, 2023
Alberta oil production hit an all-time record in November, as oilsands companies ramped up output to prepare for the imminent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says crude oil production in the province rose by 8.8 per cent in November to a new historic high of 4.2 million barrels per day.

Alberta averaged 3.8 million barrels per day of oil production in the first eleven months of 2023, up 1.6 per cent from 2022 and five per cent higher than the same period in 2021.

Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick noted the November production figures put Canada ahead of China’s 2022 production levels and just behind Iraq, making Canada the fourth-largest oil producer globally.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which is more than 98 per cent complete, will give Canada’s oil industry an additional 590,000 barrels per day of export capacity.

Skolnick said without the addition of the Trans Mountain project, Canadian oil production volume would likely exceed this country’s current total pipeline capacity in the second half of this year.

