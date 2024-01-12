Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hearing begins for Trans Mountain pipeline variance request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 10:01 am
Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Canada Energy Regulator is slated to hear oral arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Canada Energy Regulator is slated to hear oral arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canada Energy Regulator is slated to hear oral arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.

The Crown corporation behind the project has run into difficulties drilling through hard rock in B.C. and is asking permission to use a different size of pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch of pipeline.

But the regulator previously denied that request, citing concerns around safety and pipeline integrity.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Trans Mountain Corp. has since said it now believes the project could face a worst-case scenario of a two-year delay in completion without the change.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only oil pipeline to the west coast, and its expansion will boost the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd currently.

The project’s completion had originally been expected in the first quarter of this year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trans Mountain approved for more loan guarantees as costs soar'
Trans Mountain approved for more loan guarantees as costs soar
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices