Canada

Sask. poultry company fined $46,000 after worker injured by auger

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 2:52 pm
Pedigree Poultry Ltd was in court on Jan. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Pedigree Poultry Ltd was in court on Jan. 2, 2024. File / Global News
A Saskatchewan poultry company has been fined $46,000 after a workplace injury.

According to the government of Saskatchewan, on Jan. 2, 2024, Pedigree Poultry Ltd., which is based in the Lumsden area, pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of the province’s occupational health and safety regulations.

The court fined the company $32,857.14, with a surcharge of $13,142.86, bringing the total payment to $46,000.

“The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on July 10, 2021, near Regina Beach, Saskatchewan,” the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said in a statement.

“A worker suffered a serious injury after their foot became entangled within a horizontal auger system.”

 

