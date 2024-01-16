Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

New NAIT LRT station ahead of schedule, opening of other Blatchford stop remains unclear

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 4:00 pm
The Metro Line LRT NAIT Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Transit Service Metro Line LRT NAIT Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Edmonton announced Tuesday that the new NAIT/Blatchford Market LRT station, part of Phase 1 of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension, will open on Jan. 20.

“The new NAIT/Blatchford Market LRT station will open for passenger service, and the temporary NAIT LRT station will close,” the city said in a news release.

Construction for Phase 1 of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension was scheduled to be completed in 2025 but it finished early in December 2023, the city said. The total budget for Phase 1 of the project is $291 million.

The Metro Line LRT NAIT Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Transit Service Metro Line LRT NAIT Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. Global News

Just north of that platform will be the Blatchford Gate LRT station. The timeline for its opening remains unclear. The city said Tuesday that it will not open until “the criteria for the city’s transit service standard is met.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the completion of the Phase 1 of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension project a “significant infrastructure milestone” and said it will serve the city’s growth.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This extension further strengthens our LRT network and provides the north side of Edmonton with greater access to transit service,” he said.

The NAIT/ Blatchford Market LRT station is just west of the temporary NAIT station. Riders will notice a longer platform and added service capacity with up to five-car trains. The frequency of trains and buses will remain the same. The temporary NAIT station will be removed in the coming weeks.

The Metro Line LRT Blatchford Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. View image in full screen
The Metro Line LRT Blatchford Station in Edmonton, Alta. in April 2023. Global News
Trending Now

Federal Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages  Minister Randy Boissonnault said the opening will greatly impact residents in the area.

“The larger station will benefit students of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, future residents of the Blatchford neighbourhood and bring this LRT network one step closer to connecting communities for Edmontonians,” said Boissonnault.

Story continues below advertisement

The new LRT station has shared-used paths that connect to paths at 118th Avenue and at 123rd Avenue. Solar panels were also installed to supply 75 per cent of the station’s electricity as part of the city’s green building initiative.

Edmonton's Metro Line LRT is expanding into Blatchford and the stations have solar panels on them to power them. View image in full screen
Edmonton’s Metro Line LRT is expanding into Blatchford and the stations have solar panels on them to power them. Courtesy: City of Edmonton
Click to play video: 'Edmonton will look into fare gate pilot and adding more transit safety teams'
Edmonton will look into fare gate pilot and adding more transit safety teams
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices