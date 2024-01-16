Menu

S&P/TSX composite down 100 points in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 11:42 am
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Canada’s main stock index was down 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.02 points at 20,961.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 154.91 points at 37,438.07. The S&P 500 index was down 5.23 points at 4,778.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 14.10 points at 14,986.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.43 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was down 59 cents at US$72.09 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 35 cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.40 at US$2,042.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

