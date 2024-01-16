Tobacco use is on the decline globally, WHO says. Here is where Canada stands  

Send this page to someone via email

Tobacco use is on the decline in Canada and globally, the World Health Organization said in a new report Tuesday.

An estimated 1.25 billion people aged 15 and older — or one in five people on the planet — used tobacco in 2022. This was down from 1.36 billion people or one in three in 2000.

By next year, this number is projected to decrease to 1.23 billion and 1.19 billion by 2030, the WHO report said.

In Canada, roughly 11.4 per cent of people aged 15 years and older, or 3.7 million, used tobacco in 2022.

That’s down from 2010 when 18.8 per cent of that age group used tobacco. The global health agency predicts Canada will cut its tobacco use by 44 per cent next year compared to that year.

“Good progress has been made in tobacco control in recent years, but there is no time for complacency,” said Dr. Ruediger Krech, director of WHO’s department of health promotion, in a statement.

“I’m astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives.”

The agency is urging countries to continue implementing polices to curb tobacco use.

Despite the declining trend, the WHO says tobacco-related deaths can be expected to remain high.

The agency is also concerned about the use of smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes among young people.

In a statement last month, WHO urged governments to treat e-cigarettes similarly to tobacco and ban all flavours.

In Canada, several provinces have taken steps to curb youth vaping.

As of November, there were six provinces and territories that ban or are set to ban most flavours of vape products: Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Quebec.

In November, Ontario became the latest province in Canada to announce a tax on vapour products, joining British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Meanwhile, some other jurisdictions have indicated an interest in taxing vaping products and are exploring their options.

Most e-cigarettes and vaping products contain nicotine, which is a stimulant drug found in tobacco.

Health Canada has cautioned that vaping nicotine can “lead to physical dependence and addiction” and expose people to chemicals “that can be harmful to your health.”

The agency advises that young people and those who don’t use tobacco products not vape.

Meanwhile, the introduction of nicotine pouches to the Canadian market has also raised concerns among health experts in the country.

— with files from Reuters and Global News’ Katie Dangerfield.