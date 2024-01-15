Police investigating ‘hate-motivated’ assault in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with an assault that investigators say was hate-motivated.

They say a physical altercation occurred late Saturday night in the area of King Street North and Princess Street in Waterloo.

Officers arrived at around 11:25 p.m. and found the victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak to a man who was seen at the time of the assault.

He was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins winter-classic jersey, blue toque, dark pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997 ext. 6399, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.