B.C. man attempts Facebook Marketplace theft but slips on ice, dropping money

Send this page to someone via email

The icy conditions that hit B.C. over the past few days helped to foil a Facebook Marketplace robbery.

Vancouver police said Saturday evening, a 24-year-old man met with someone to buy an iPhone on Inverness Street and East 23rd Avenue.

The seller fled after giving a fake phone to the buyer in exchange for $1,200 but ended up slipping on ice and dropping the money as he fell.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect then assaulted the victim and ran off, but the buyer was able to recover the cash.

Vancouver police said they are still looking for the suspect and continue to investigate the incident.