Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man attempts Facebook Marketplace theft but slips on ice, dropping money

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD issues safety warning after Facebook Marketplace robberies'
VPD issues safety warning after Facebook Marketplace robberies
Vancouver Police are issuing a safety warning to anyone who buys or trades goods over Facebook Marketplace or similar websites after a series of violent robberies. Global' s Catherine Urquhart reports – Sep 27, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The icy conditions that hit B.C. over the past few days helped to foil a Facebook Marketplace robbery.

Vancouver police said Saturday evening, a 24-year-old man met with someone to buy an iPhone on Inverness Street and East 23rd Avenue.

The seller fled after giving a fake phone to the buyer in exchange for $1,200 but ended up slipping on ice and dropping the money as he fell.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect then assaulted the victim and ran off, but the buyer was able to recover the cash.

Vancouver police said they are still looking for the suspect and continue to investigate the incident.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam'
Vancouver police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices