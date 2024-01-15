Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Conestoga Mall staff threatened by man with razor blade, police allege

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 3:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A razor blade was enough to get a Cambridge man in hot water.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Conestoga Mall Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say around 5 p.m., several mall employees asked the man to leave the mall.

They say that was when he pulled out a razor blade and threatened staff with it.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers disarmed the individual and placed him under arrest. No physical injuries were reported.

The 36-year-old was charged and held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: '5 years after his murder, Bradley Pogue’s mother seeks changes to justice system'
5 years after his murder, Bradley Pogue’s mother seeks changes to justice system
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices