Conestoga Mall staff threatened by man with razor blade, police allege

A razor blade was enough to get a Cambridge man in hot water.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Conestoga Mall Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say around 5 p.m., several mall employees asked the man to leave the mall.

They say that was when he pulled out a razor blade and threatened staff with it.

Officers disarmed the individual and placed him under arrest. No physical injuries were reported.

The 36-year-old was charged and held for a bail hearing.